SIU announces demolition of Schneider Hall

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Schneider Hall (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) Schneider Hall (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

With progress comes change, and that's exactly what's happening at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

According to University leaders, Schneider Hall will close following the Aug. 21, 2017 total solar eclipse.

Rooms in the building will be rented to visitors who visit Carbondale to experience the eclipse.

After that, crews will remove the building's furnishings, fixtures, and fittings before the building is demolished.

Schneider Hall could house up to 719 students, but only 385 students are living in Schneider this school year because of declining enrollment. It's one of three buildings commonly known as "the towers."

“The efficient use of other residence hall space has provided the opportunity to get a planned head start on the process of taking Schneider down.” said Jon Shaffer, director of University Housing.. “Having time to prepare for new housing will allow us to be strategic with this transition.”

In February, the SIU Board of Trustees approved plans to explore financing and constructing one or two new residence halls on campus. A timeline has not been established as to when construction might begin.

