East Prairie, MO man facing charges for allegedly stealing, using credit card

A Mississippi County man is facing felony charges following a theft/fraud report investigated this week by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began earlier this week when a disabled lady reported that someone had stolen her purse out of a shopping cart as she loaded groceries into her vehicle outside a local grocery store.

A short time later, Sheriff Hutcheson learned the victim’s credit card had been used to purchase fuel from a local station, and obtained surveillance video of a suspect using the card.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office shared screenshots of the surveillance footage on social media, and quickly identified the suspect as Robert Austin Loomes, 31, of East Prairie, Mo.

The following day, police found Loomes, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Following his arrest, Loomes was interviewed by deputies which strengthened the existing probable cause to believe he had knowingly taken and used the stolen credit card.

Loomes is charged with theft/stealing of a credit device and fraudulent use of a credit device.

Loomes was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

