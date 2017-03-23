Sikeston Jaycees donate nearly $17K to DPS special operation group

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a substantial financial donation by one of the city's most well known organizations.

On Tuesday, March 21, Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo Chairman Blake Wethington, Jaycee President John Leible, Jaycee Board Member Bryan Ledbetter presented Sikeston Public Safety Director Mike Williams, Assistant Chief Jim McMillen and Sgt. Derrick Wheetley a check for $16,516.

This money will be used to help fund the Sikeston Public Safety Special Operation Group.

Sikeston DPS S.O.G. team is used to execute high risk search warrants, respond to barricaded subjects, hostage situations, hazardous material incidents as well as water rescues.

This money will be used to outfit those members and maintain their safety equipment.

Sikeston DPS said they would like to thank the Sikeston Jaycee’s for their donation and commend them for their continued support of public safety and our community.

