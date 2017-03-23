MISSING: Double amputee reported missing in Wayne County, MO

Officers in Wayne County, Missouri are looking for a double amputee who has not been seen in over a year.

According to Sheriff Dean Finch, Rebecca 'Becky' Alsup was reported missing on Feb. 27, 2017.

Family members said she was last seen in the Williamsville area between Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

Becky, 34, last made contact with a friend on Feb. 15 and may have been in the Poplar Bluff area.

Finch said Becky has prosthetic legs, but she also uses a wheelchair.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons report, family members who speak to Becky on a regular basis said they have not heard from her since she went missing.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 573-224-3219.

