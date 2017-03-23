Annual edible book festival coming to SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Annual edible book festival coming to SIU

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A truly unique and "tasteful" literature contest returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Morris Library on April 4.  

It's the seventh annual Edible Book Festival.

And when they say edible, it's not metaphorically. You can actually eat these book submissions.

The contest is open to everyone and all a chef/author has to do is use their imagination to illustrate a version of a book title using edible ingredients.

"Jurassic Pork," "To Grill a Mockingbird," "A Coconut Yankee in King Arthur's Torte," "Frank-in-Stein" and "50 Shades of Lays" are a few of the tasty titles that have won the contest in years past.

The contest takes place from noon to 1 p.m. April 4 in the First Floor Rotunda of the library.

"Best in Show" winner receives an Amazon Fire Tablet.

There are also prizes for People's Choice, "Punniest," Most Edible, Best Book Structure, Best Saluki Submission (best entry by an SIU student) and Best Future Saluki Submission (top entry by someone 17 years or younger).

The School of Music's Concert Choir will also perform during the event.

The SIU community and public are welcome to attend.

To enter the contest, complete the Edible Book Festival entry form by clicking here, and bring your edible book to the contest.

Voting for People's Choice begins at noon and award winners will be announced at about 12:50 p.m.

Additional information and photos of past winners are available on the website or on facebook or Flicker.

