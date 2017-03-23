Mayfield Middle School named a national 'School to Watch'

Pictured are (l-r) Mayfield Middle School Assistant Principal Kelly Stinson, Principal Kim Reed, and members of the National Schools to Watch Review team - Fran Salyers, Karen Hamilton, Steve Tribble, David Ward & Tim Bundren.

Academics, school culture and social equity were among the criteria Mayfield Middle School met to earn the “National Forum School to Watch” designation. A’Sohntea Farmer and Joshua Saunders concentrate on completing an assignment in the library at MMS.

Mayfield Middle School has been accredited with the prestigious "National Forum School to Watch" designation by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grade Reform.

MMS is now 1 of only 12 middle schools in Kentucky who can claim this honor.

According to its website, “The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform is an alliance of over 60 educators, researchers, national associations, and officers of professional organizations and foundations committed to promoting the academic performance and healthy development of young adolescents.”

Academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and an organized supportive structure must be in place to receive the designation. Following a rigorous application process was a two-day on-site visit. During that time, a review team attended classes, interviewed faculty, staff, parents and students, and monitored policies, expectations and accomplishments.

MMS Principal Kim Reed said that the whole process went very well.

“They were very complimentary on all aspects of the visit, especially the culture of our school, commenting on how much everyone cares for one another. They were very impressed with our students and their positive interaction with one another.” Assistant Principal Kelly Stinson added that the team expressed that it was easy to name Mayfield Middle School as a "National Forum School to Watch."

It came as no surprise to Reed that they would achieve this accomplishment.

“The designation confirmed what I have known for nineteen years. We have something special happening here. The STW team felt that.”

Stinson summed up why this was a particularly special accomplishment, “It wasn’t just academics; it wasn’t just social equity. We had to meet all four components, which we do, which shows that we are whole as a school, we’re teaching the whole child.”

“This says a lot about our school, school district and the community we live in,” said Reed. “I am so proud for our students, faculty, staff and parents. I cannot imagine being anywhere else.”

