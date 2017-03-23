Portion of I-24 in McCracken Co. backed up as crews repair pothole

Westbound traffic on I-24 is backed up as crews work on patching a pothole near the Island Creek Bridge.

Crews are working at mile point 10.3 in McCracken County.

At this time, westbound traffic is backed up to about the US 68 Reidland Exit 16 interchange at Paducah.

Drivers traveling I-24 westbound should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic as they approach the Exit 16 Interchange.

Local drivers traveling westbound I-24 into Paducah should consider a self-detour via US 68, US 62, and/or US 60 through Paducah to avoid this backup along I-24 westbound.

This westbound lane restriction along I-24, just west of the Husbands Rd Exit 11 Interchange at Paducah, is expected to remain in place until about 3 p.m. today to allow concrete used for pothole patching on approaches to the Island Creek Bridge to properly cure.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.