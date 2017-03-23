Sikeston man arrested with stolen firearms

Several stolen firearms are back where they belong after a short foot chase through Sikeston.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, detectives got a tip that Anthony Price, 23, of Sikeston, had some weapons that were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Summer.

Officers found Price on Tuesday, March 21 and he took off on foot near the 200 block of Fuchs Street.

During that chase, detectives said Price threw down a gun case with a stolen gun inside.

Price was arrested shortly thereafter.

Investigators were given permission to search a home on Fuchs Street where they found more stolen guns and accessories.

Price faces felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and resisting arrest.

He's being held on $15,000 cash only bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.