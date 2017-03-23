Clay, KY man arrested on narcotics, drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Clay, KY man arrested on narcotics, drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CLAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Clay, Kentucky man is behind bars after a traffic stop revealed he was driving under the influence.

On Wednesday, March 22 around 8 p.m., KSP Trooper Cody Kromer conducted a traffic stop on HWY 109 in Diamond for a vehicle violation. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Bower, 36, was observed driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit.

Bower attempted to avoid being stopped, and in doing so, lost control of his vehicle and collided into a metal gate. During the investigation, Bower was determined to be under the influence of controlled substances. A pill bottle containing Hydrocodone, which had been tossed into the woods, was found.

Bower was arrested and is charged with the following:

  • Speeding 23 m.p.h. Over the Speed Limit
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st Offense
  • Reckless Driving
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (drug unspecified)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • No Seat Belt

