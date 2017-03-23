Pizza delivery driver robbed in Murphysboro, IL

Murphysboro police are investigating an incident in which a pizza delivery driver was robbed on Tuesday, March 21.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:15 p.m. a pizza delivery driver was robbed of cash and other personal belongings by three suspects in the 200 block of 9th Street South in Murphysboro.

The pizza order was placed by telephone and was being delivered to a home, which was later determined to be vacant, when the robbery occurred. The driver was struck in the face. The suspects then threatened the driver with the use of a weapon, but no weapon was ever displayed.

The driver did not require medical treatment.

The robbery is currently under investigation by the Murphysboro Police Department.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618)-684-2121. Anyone with information may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618)-687-COPS (2677) or the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.