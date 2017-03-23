Investigation into death of Saline Co., IL state's attorney clos - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation into death of Saline Co., IL state's attorney closed

Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw (Source: KFVS) Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw (Source: KFVS)
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The investigation into the death of Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw is closed.

According to Saline County Coroner Jerry Watson, Henshaw passed away at his home on Wednesday night, March 22.

An autopsy showed that Henshaw received a fatal cervical spine fracture consistent with "a fall near the staircase at his residence.”

No foul play is suspected in the case, but with Henshaw being a retired Judge and current State's Attorney, a full investigation was conducted by the Saline County Coroner's Office, Harrisburg Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police ruled that Henshaw died as the result of an accidental fall down the steps and closed the investigation.

Assistant State's Attorney Jason Olson worked alongside Henshaw for the last twenty years.

Olson recounts last time he saw Henshaw in the office.

"When I got the news less than eight hours prior, he was in my office and we were speaking about cases, talking about trial strategy… and then to get the news eight hours later and come in and knowing that he's not going to be in his office…it's odd," explained Olson.

People sent plants and cards to the state's attorney's office in Mike Henshaw's honor. Most employees have worked at the office for at least two decades, and they say he was like a member of their family and will be missed.

Henshaw's position is elected. According to Jason Olson, assistant state's attorney in Saline County, a county board will appoint a replacement until election season.

Olson said anything Henshaw was assigned to will be reassigned to assistants. He said there won't be any delay in court hearings.

Henshaw was laid to rest on Wednesday, March 29.

