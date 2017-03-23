Sikeston man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

A Sikeston man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his vehicle on Wednesday, March 22.

Officials with the MSHP say the crash happened on County Road 5-38, about a half-mile north of US 62 in Scott County.

Christopher Gates, 30, ran off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to a medical center in Sikeston for treatment of serious injuries.

