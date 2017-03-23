Gov. Rauner proposes new way to save state money

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he knows how the state can save money - about $4 million a year.

Rauner proposed replacing the guards in prison watchtowers with security cameras

His spokeswoman said none of the guards will be laid off, and that the savings will come from reduced overtime and "more efficient management."

The cameras would be installed at 23 state minimum and medium security prisons.

As of now there's no word on how much the cameras would cost the state.

