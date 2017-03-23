March 24 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 24 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Happy birthday to these celebrities!

He's and actor best known for his role as Shelton in the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

That role as earned him to Emmy Awards. Jim Parsons is 44 today.

She's an actress who grabbed Oscar nominations for her roles in "The Help" and "Zero Dark Thirty." She's also starred in "Interstellar" and "The Martian." Jessica Chastain is 40 today.

He's considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He was named MVP when he led the Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2007. He later helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2016. Peyton Manning is 41 today.

He's a professional wrestler who has held the WWE title on four separate occasions. His real name is Mark Calaway, but you know him as The Undertaker and he's 52 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly