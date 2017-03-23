March 24 celebrity birthdays

Happy birthday to these celebrities!

He's and actor best known for his role as Shelton in the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

That role as earned him to Emmy Awards. Jim Parsons is 44 today.

She's an actress who grabbed Oscar nominations for her roles in "The Help" and "Zero Dark Thirty." She's also starred in "Interstellar" and "The Martian." Jessica Chastain is 40 today.

He's considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He was named MVP when he led the Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2007. He later helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2016. Peyton Manning is 41 today.

He's a professional wrestler who has held the WWE title on four separate occasions. His real name is Mark Calaway, but you know him as The Undertaker and he's 52 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.