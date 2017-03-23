This week in music: 1971 Janis Joplin

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane and check out some of the songs being played on the radio and at high school proms on this week in 1971.

This one got a lot of play at proms and weddings in '71.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Carpenters at number five with "For All We Know." The song was originally recorded for the movie Lovers and Other Strangers the previous year. It was in a theater that Richard Carpenter first heard it.He thought it would be great for the Carpenters. He reworked it and it became a big hit for the duo.

At number four was a song originally intended for the Jackson 5. The opted for record "ABC" instead. That left the "One Bad Apple" to the Osmond Brothers who took it all the way to number one where it spent five weeks. The Osmonds version sounded so much like the Jackson 5, many listeners though it was the Jacksons.

The Temptations were at number three with one of their signature songs. "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" was a number one smash for the group. It was also the final Temptations single to feature founding members Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams.

Welsh singer Tom Jones was in the number two position with "She's A Lady." The song was written by Paul Anka and became Jones' biggest hit in the U.S.

And in the top spot was a song written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster. It had been recorded by many acts like Roger Miller, The Grateful Dead, Gordon Lightfoot and even Kenny Rogers. But it was Janis Joplin's version which went to number one. The song was released after Joplin's death and became only the second posthumously released chart topper in Billboard history after "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" by Otis Redding.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.