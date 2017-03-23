Portion of US 60 in McCracken Co., KY back open after crash involving tractor trailer

A collision involving a tractor trailer in McCracken County, Kentucky that left one lane of a major roadway closed is now back open

On Thursday, March 23, McCracken County sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision on US 60 at Bethel Church Road. A tractor trailer had met another vehicle that was over the center line and the tractor trailer turned into a ditch.

The tractor trailer turned onto its right side, but never made contact with the other vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer refused medical treatment at the scene.

