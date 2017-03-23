Five things you need to know on 3/23

It's Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Grab your jackets! It's going to be a chilly one this morning as you walk out the door. It's going to be partly sunny, and as the day goes we will see a rise in temps across the Heartland. By lunchtime expect to see temperatures in the mid 50s, with some areas of the Heartland seeing some low to mid 60s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a slight warm-up this weekend, with the possibility of severe weather Saturday.

Missing Paducah teen: The Paducah Police Department reported on Wednesday, March 22 that a 17-year-old girl is missing out of Paducah, Kentucky. She is not believed to be in any immediate danger at this time.

HAPPENING TODAY: The GOP's long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare" stood on the brink just hours before Republican leaders planned to put it on the House floor for a showdown vote. Short of support, GOP leaders looked to President Donald Trump to close the deal with a crucial bloc of conservatives, in the first major legislative test of his young presidency.

KY teen arrested on sexual assault charge: Authorities say a 19-year-old Kentucky high school student is facing charges after being accused pf sexually assaulting two younger students on a school bus.

7 arrested in London attack: British police conducted major raids and arrested seven people in connection with the attack outside Parliament that left four dead, including the man who mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and fatally stabbed an officer,

IL man arrested after police pursuit: A Harrisburg, Illinois man is behind bars today after leading police on a chase last night. After he finally stopped, he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

