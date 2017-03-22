Does It Work: Couch Coat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does It Work: Couch Coat

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Our tester gave Couch Coat 3.5 stars on this Does It Work test. Our tester gave Couch Coat 3.5 stars on this Does It Work test.
Tester Kim Chronister and dog Trae. Tester Kim Chronister and dog Trae.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

No doubt about it, couches can get pretty dirty, especially if you have pets. A product called Couch Coat claims it can protect your couch from spills, stains and pets; but does it work?

Kim Chronister and her husband consider their three dogs members of the family, but they aren’t the neatest pets to have around.

“All three of them are shedders,” said Chronister. “Two of them have a fluffy undercoat, and it’s white belly hair. It gets everywhere.”

While Baxter, Trae and Okie aren’t supposed to get on the couch at all, there’s a lot of evidence to prove they do.

 “We see the dog hair, a little bit here, a little bit there,” said Chronister. “I think they rest on the couch because it’s a bigger space.”

The makers of Couch Coat claim their reversible quilted couch cover will protect any couch up to 92 inches long from pets, stains and spills.

“It’s not horrible looking,” said Chronister. “It has two colors, and I think the brown would go with our décor. I’m willing to give it a try.”

Chronister draped Couch Coat over her micro-suede couch and tucked the cover into the corners of the couch.

Baxter, the youngest and most rambunctious of the bunch, jumped on the couch and got comfortable. Chronister scratched his back to shake loose extra hair to truly test Couch Coat.  

“There’s quite a bit of hair here, from when I was petting Baxter,” said Chronister. “But it seems to be sticking to the Couch Coat, so when it’s time to wash it I think it’ll stay pretty well contained.”

“If they get up here and play I don’t think I’ll find hair all over the place, it seems to hold it down and hold onto it.’”

Next, Chronister wanted to see if Couch Coat would really repel spills. She filled a glass only partially full of water and spilled it on Couch Coat.

The water soaked in quickly, and when Chronister pulled back Couch Coat, there was a large water mark on the sofa.

“Nope. It doesn’t protect from spills,” said Chronister. “Good thing I just tried water and didn’t break open a bottle of wine.”

Despite the wet spot on her couch, Chronister said she like Couch Coat. However, she said the product might not be for everyone.

“I guess it depends on what your purpose is,” said Chronister. “If you’re just wanting a cover to protect the couch from pet hair I think it’s a great product. If you have young kids and they eat and drink on the couch while watching TV, it’s not for you.”

Chronister gave Couch Coat 3.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

You can purchase Couch Coat for $19.99 plus shipping and handling on the product website, or $29.99 on Amazon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly