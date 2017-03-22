Does It Work: Couch Coat

Our tester gave Couch Coat 3.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

No doubt about it, couches can get pretty dirty, especially if you have pets. A product called Couch Coat claims it can protect your couch from spills, stains and pets; but does it work?

Kim Chronister and her husband consider their three dogs members of the family, but they aren’t the neatest pets to have around.

“All three of them are shedders,” said Chronister. “Two of them have a fluffy undercoat, and it’s white belly hair. It gets everywhere.”

While Baxter, Trae and Okie aren’t supposed to get on the couch at all, there’s a lot of evidence to prove they do.

“We see the dog hair, a little bit here, a little bit there,” said Chronister. “I think they rest on the couch because it’s a bigger space.”

The makers of Couch Coat claim their reversible quilted couch cover will protect any couch up to 92 inches long from pets, stains and spills.

“It’s not horrible looking,” said Chronister. “It has two colors, and I think the brown would go with our décor. I’m willing to give it a try.”

Chronister draped Couch Coat over her micro-suede couch and tucked the cover into the corners of the couch.

Baxter, the youngest and most rambunctious of the bunch, jumped on the couch and got comfortable. Chronister scratched his back to shake loose extra hair to truly test Couch Coat.

“There’s quite a bit of hair here, from when I was petting Baxter,” said Chronister. “But it seems to be sticking to the Couch Coat, so when it’s time to wash it I think it’ll stay pretty well contained.”

“If they get up here and play I don’t think I’ll find hair all over the place, it seems to hold it down and hold onto it.’”

Next, Chronister wanted to see if Couch Coat would really repel spills. She filled a glass only partially full of water and spilled it on Couch Coat.

The water soaked in quickly, and when Chronister pulled back Couch Coat, there was a large water mark on the sofa.

“Nope. It doesn’t protect from spills,” said Chronister. “Good thing I just tried water and didn’t break open a bottle of wine.”

Despite the wet spot on her couch, Chronister said she like Couch Coat. However, she said the product might not be for everyone.

“I guess it depends on what your purpose is,” said Chronister. “If you’re just wanting a cover to protect the couch from pet hair I think it’s a great product. If you have young kids and they eat and drink on the couch while watching TV, it’s not for you.”

Chronister gave Couch Coat 3.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

You can purchase Couch Coat for $19.99 plus shipping and handling on the product website, or $29.99 on Amazon.

