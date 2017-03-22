Cape Girardeau, MO city leaders optimistic about new businesses

It may not be clear that Sears in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will close, but it is official that Planet Fitness will move in Hastings used to be.

John Mehner with the chamber of commerce says this is another improvement for this community.

"We're a regional hub here," he said. "Largest between St. Louis and Memphis. We are always in a good position to recruit additional retail."

But, John Mehner said Cape Girardeau isn't immune to the changing trends in retail.

"There are many long-time retailers that remain strong," he said. "There are many that are really struggling and some that have already disappeared."

Last fall, Hastings Entertainment closed all its stores including its location in the heart of Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

But, this site will soon be home to Planet Fitness.

Tom Kelsey is the broker behind the deal.

"I think there was a lot of pin up demand for some of these companies to come in that are delayed and now we're reaping the reward of those folks coming along," Kelsey said.

Kelsey said with new companies like Panda Express under construction, he's seeing more and more businesses interested in moving to the area.

"The list goes on and on and we're just pleased with the way things have progressed and we see maybe that trend will continue."

Mehner said this is only the beginning of what's to come.

"Because of that diverse economic base, we stay pretty strong, we don't get the highest high, we don't suffer the lowest lows," Mehner said.

Both Mehner and Kelsey said there are more businesses that will soon be announcing new locations in Cape Girardeau.

