WATCH: First Alert Spring Weather Special

Spring is one of the best times of they year.

You can pack up the coats and break out the shorts and t-shirts.

One problem, all of the yard work. The dust can fly up when you mow the yard, you may be affected by allergies and not to mention the bugs.

Spring can also bring thunderstorms, which have the potential to turn severe.

Watch our First Alert Spring Weather Special for tips and tricks to keep you and your family safe and happy when the temps warm up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.