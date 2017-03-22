Harrisburg, IL man in arrested after police pursuit near Energy

An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after apparently leading police on a chase.

On Tuesday, March 21, at around 8:20 p.m., police officers in Energy, Illinois reported a vehicle on Samuel Road. near Rte. 13 with "multiple equipment violations."

After seeing the vehicle ignore multiple stop signs, police then tried to pull the car over. The driver, later identified as Aaron Issacson, 34, of Harrisburg, Ill., refused to stop, continuing to drive. He traveled north on Samuel Rd., east on Grand, south on 148, and then west on Rte. 13 before stopping behind a home in Crainville.

After stopping, Issacson got out of the car and ran from officers, despite orders to stop. He was shortly thereafter tased and taken into custody.

Officers from Crainville, Carterville, Herrin and Williamson County helped in the pursuit and arrest of Issacson.

He was charged with multiple traffic violations, including driving while revoked, aggravated fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, and a criminal charge of resisting a police officer. He was later taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.