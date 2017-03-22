New location for Ironton, MO, Driver Education Station

According to Captain Jeffrey N. Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, effective March 23 the Driver Examination Station in Ironton, MO will have a new location.

The new testing location will be at the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation District Office, located at 123 West Wayne, Ironton, MO.

Testing is conducted at this station from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

Motorcycle skills tests are given at 1 p.m. when pavement is dry.

Questions may be directed to the Driver Examination Division at (573) 840-9500.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.