New logo for Kentucky State Fair

The Kentucky State Fair has a new logo and new brand identity.

Complete with a colorful starburst graphic and the tagline "Uniquely Kentucky. Uniquely Fun.," the brand will be represented in all advertising, signage and related fair materials for years to come.

“This brand celebrates Kentucky’s rich agriculture heritage and the tradition of summertime fun,” said Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “It’s important to communicate the energy and excitement of the Fair in a colorful way, and we believe this brand delivers that message.”

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 17- 27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Along with three main stage concerts and 11 free concerts in the Turf Concert Series, this year’s event includes the favorites: midway rides, agriculture exhibits and livestock, entertainment tents, food and fun.

The World’s Championship Horse Show, another fair tradition, is held in Freedom Hall Aug. 19-26.

