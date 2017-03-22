New logo for Kentucky State Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New logo for Kentucky State Fair

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
(Source: Kentucky State Fair) (Source: Kentucky State Fair)
LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Fair has a new logo and new brand identity.

Complete with a colorful starburst graphic and the tagline "Uniquely Kentucky. Uniquely Fun.," the brand will be represented in all advertising, signage and related fair materials for years to come.

“This brand celebrates Kentucky’s rich agriculture heritage and the tradition of summertime fun,” said Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “It’s important to communicate the energy and excitement of the Fair in a colorful way, and we believe this brand delivers that message.”

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 17- 27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Along with three main stage concerts and 11 free concerts in the Turf Concert Series, this year’s event includes the favorites: midway rides, agriculture exhibits and livestock, entertainment tents, food and fun.

The World’s Championship Horse Show, another fair tradition, is held in Freedom Hall Aug. 19-26.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly