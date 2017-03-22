Kentucky Farm Bureau publishes children's book about farming

Mitchell Tolle presents autographed copies of The Most Wonderful Dream to students from The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary. (Source: Kentucky Farm Bureau)

Mitchell Tolle reads The Most Wonderful Dream to students from The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary. (Source: Kentucky Farm Bureau)

Kentucky Farm Bureau, in partnership with Farm Credit Mid-America, has published a book by Kentucky artist and author, Mitchell Tolle titled "The Most Wonderful Dream."

"I wrote this book to help children value hard work, but also to help children appreciate the nobility of farmers," said Tolle. "I am a dreamer. I not just a dreamer, I am a dreamer that grew up and lived his dream. I want kids to know that is possible."

Mitchell Tolle grew up in rural Kentucky on the edge of the broad Ohio River and he has spent a lifetime painting and drawing the familiar faces and colorful places that surrounded him there.

Now, in this classic children's book, Tolle takes us to a farm in Kentucky where a couple of very bright children contemplate the world through innocent, childlike eyes.

As you will discover, their insight is amazing and their conclusions humbling as they offer real solutions to some of our world's most perplexing problems.

Kentucky Farm Bureau has spearheaded sales of this book with the goal to have the book read to every elementary school-aged child in Kentucky.

Scott Christmas, Director, Women & Agriculture Education Programs, took a leadership in role developing the book. "Kentucky has wanted its own accurate ag book for years," said Christmas. "An incredible group of people came together to make it reality. I can't thank Farm Credit Mid-America and Mitchell Tolle enough. County Farm Bureau Women's Committees have seen the vision of how this book can impact children in their communities and are taking on the responsibility getting to book into classrooms and read to children. I believe this book will have an impact on generations of Kentucky families. I am so glad to be a part of something so meaningful."

Thousands of copies of the book have been sold, many being donated to classrooms and libraries throughout Kentucky. The book is now available online at Amazon.com. To purchase a copy of the book, visit: kyfb.com/dream.

A story about Mitchell Tolle and his inspiration for writing The Most Wonderful Dream will air on KET the week of July 8, during an episode of Kentucky Farm Bureau's Bluegrass & Backroads.

The show will also air on RFD-TV beginning on July 12. Check local listings for broadcast times.

