Paducah police locate missing man

Paducah, KY police report that as of Wednesday, March 22 Jeffery Moore, 45, has been located and is in good health.

Moore had been missing for more than 24 hours.

According to Sergeant Chris Baxter, Moore was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on March 21.

Investigators say Moore has seizures and high blood pressure and was likely in need of his medication.

Police say they appreciate the public's assistance.

