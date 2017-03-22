Officials in Scott, Cape Girardeau counties warn residents of phone scam

Officials in southeast Missouri are reporting a number of phone scams affecting residents.

On March 20, 2017, the Scott County Sheriff's Office received several reports from residents saying they had received a call from phone number (573)702-8008 stating that their family member had been involved in a motor vehicle accident, striking the caller's vehicle.

The caller informed them they had their family member with them and was demanding payment for the damage or they would harm them.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into the incidents and are aware of the problem. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also says that they have heard similar complaints.

The phone number is located outside the United States.

Officials ask that you please be aware that it is a scam if you receive a call of this nature, and to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 573-545-3525 if you have any information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.