STL Cardinals launch program for standing-room tickets to all ho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

STL Cardinals launch program for standing-room tickets to all home games for $30/month

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

If you're a Cardinals fan, a new ticket program might be of interest to you!

The team just launched the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, a new ticket subscription service that gives you the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals games as you want each month, for a monthly fee of $29.99.

With your digital Standing Room ticket, you are able to enter Busch Stadium as soon as the gates open, and even receive a promotional giveaway item at the gate, provided you are eligible based on that giveaway's posted age and quantity restrictions.

The pass is eligible for all 2017 home games, excluding Opening Day and postseason games.

The pass is supported by iPhones and Android phones, and the free MLB.com Ballpark app must be downloaded to use it.

The app will provide you with a digital barcode that you can use to scan for admission into Busch Stadium.

If you purchase the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, you will be auto renewed each month. You will be charged $29.99 on a month by month basis for the 2017 regular season.

Passes are non-transferable and only available on the phone of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass purchaser. They also cannot be shared. Admission to Busch Stadium will be managed through the MLB.com Ballpark app on your mobile device.

For more information on the program, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

  • Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:03:53 GMT
    The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)The Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday (Source: KFVS)

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the...

    Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals,...

    •   
Powered by Frankly