STL Cardinals launch program for standing-room tickets to all home games for $30/month

If you're a Cardinals fan, a new ticket program might be of interest to you!

The team just launched the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, a new ticket subscription service that gives you the opportunity to attend as many Cardinals games as you want each month, for a monthly fee of $29.99.

With your digital Standing Room ticket, you are able to enter Busch Stadium as soon as the gates open, and even receive a promotional giveaway item at the gate, provided you are eligible based on that giveaway's posted age and quantity restrictions.

The pass is eligible for all 2017 home games, excluding Opening Day and postseason games.

The pass is supported by iPhones and Android phones, and the free MLB.com Ballpark app must be downloaded to use it.

The app will provide you with a digital barcode that you can use to scan for admission into Busch Stadium.

If you purchase the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, you will be auto renewed each month. You will be charged $29.99 on a month by month basis for the 2017 regular season.

Passes are non-transferable and only available on the phone of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass purchaser. They also cannot be shared. Admission to Busch Stadium will be managed through the MLB.com Ballpark app on your mobile device.

For more information on the program, click here.

