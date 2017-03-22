The inaugural Southeast Business Plan Competition announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The inaugural Southeast Business Plan Competition announced

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Southeast Missouri State University announces the inaugural Southeast Business Plan Competition taking place April 26.

The Southeast Business Plan Competition is an opportunity for Southeast students in any area of study to develop real-world skills by researching a business idea and developing a business plan. Students can compete as individuals or teams for cash prizes valued up to $2,000.

The deadline to submit business plans online is Monday, April 17.

The top three teams will be notified and will pitch their business plans at a Common Hour program scheduled on April 26 in the University Center Ballroom A. The judges will then award first place with a $2,000 cash prize, second place with a $1,000 cash prize, and third place with a $500 cash prize (cash prizes are taxable).

Interested students must attend one of the informational sessions being held at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway at 5:30 p.m. March 28 or at noon March 29.

For more information, visit catapultsemo.com/sbpc.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly