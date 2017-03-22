The inaugural Southeast Business Plan Competition announced

The Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Southeast Missouri State University announces the inaugural Southeast Business Plan Competition taking place April 26.

The Southeast Business Plan Competition is an opportunity for Southeast students in any area of study to develop real-world skills by researching a business idea and developing a business plan. Students can compete as individuals or teams for cash prizes valued up to $2,000.

The deadline to submit business plans online is Monday, April 17.

The top three teams will be notified and will pitch their business plans at a Common Hour program scheduled on April 26 in the University Center Ballroom A. The judges will then award first place with a $2,000 cash prize, second place with a $1,000 cash prize, and third place with a $500 cash prize (cash prizes are taxable).

Interested students must attend one of the informational sessions being held at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway at 5:30 p.m. March 28 or at noon March 29.

For more information, visit catapultsemo.com/sbpc.

