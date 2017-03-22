SEMO's Redhawk Food Pantry & Career Closet now open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO's Redhawk Food Pantry & Career Closet now open

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Redhawk Food Pantry and Career Closet are both now officially open.

The pantry opened on Monday, March 20 and is located at the Kent Library Room in the textbook rental area on the library's lower level.

The pantry's goal is to provide non-perishable food items, hygiene products and school supplies to both SEMO students and employees who are in need.

It is the mission of the pantry to provide support for members of the campus community who struggle with food insecurity.

In addition, the space also houses the Career Services’ Career Closet, which makes “hire attire” available to students seeking employment. A limited selection of men’s and women’s employment ready options are available, including blazers, shoes and neckties. As donations from faculty and staff continue, the Career Closet will continue to be replenished.

The pantry is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. It will remain open during the summer, as well, but on a limited schedule.

For more information, click here or call (573)-651-2236. Questions may also be directed to redhawkpantry@semo.edu.

For more information on the Career Closet, contact Career Services at (573)-651-2583 or email careerservices@semo.edu.

