SIU to host 'Soldiers Who Salsa' event for Heartland vets

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is set to host an event for Heartland veterans.

The event is called "Soldiers Who Salsa" and is for all student and area veterans, as well as their spouses or partners.

On Friday, March 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center's West Gymnasium, guests will get a free interactive and informative presentation on the popular social dance form.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., all SIU students can attend the Latin Dance Party. This portion of the evening is open to anyone with a valid SIU student ID, free of charge.

The dance party is sponsored by SIU Recreational Sports and Services, Veterans Services and the Student Programming Council.

Donations of non-perishable food items, which will benefit the Saluki Food Pantry, will be accepted.

