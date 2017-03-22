MO Capital to host Fine Arts Education Day

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s Director, Sara Moore, and Gallery Manager, Bri DeWitt, will meet with fourteen students selected from the 2017 Children’s Arts Festival, which was hosted in February.

The students range grades third to eighth and will present their work of art to their designated government official on Wednesday, March 29 at the Missouri Capital.

These officials that will be involved include Lt. Gov. Mike Parsons, Sen. Wayne Wallingford, Sen. Doug Libla along with ten representatives from the region.

On March 29, each official will meet with the student and their family, as well as hang the framed piece of art presented to them.

The artwork will stay up for a year until the Arts Council returns for Fine Arts Education Day next year.

Around 60 people are expected by the Arts Council for the event, and lunch will be provided to the students and their families.

