Drug investigation launched in Portageville, MO

Police in Portageville, Missouri executed a search warrant on a home as part of a drug investigation on Tuesday, March 21.

The home is located on Payve Avenue, and inside authorities found marijuana and several items used to both sell and distribute it.

There is currently no word on where the investigation stands now or if any arrests were made.

