City of Carbondale to host eclipse business forums

The City of Carbondale is teaming up with Carbondale Tourism, Carbondale Main Street and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce to host a series of eclipse forums for area businesses ahead of the August total solar eclipse.

Topics that will be discussed include business preparations, parking and transportation, getting around town, volunteering and vendor opportunities.

The forums will be held on Monday, March 27 and Thursday, March 30 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or contact Carbondale Tourism at (618) 529-4451.

