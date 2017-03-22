KY 58/Mayfield Highway in Marshall Co. back open after concrete truck overturns

KY 58/Mayfield Highway in Marshall County, Kentucky is now back open after a concrete truck overturned.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 22, just about half way between Benton and the Marshall-Graves County Line.

The truck overturned for an unknown reason

Some of the concrete spilled, which closed that portion of the roadway for approximately two hours.

