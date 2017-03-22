March 23 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 23 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He was named New Artist of the Year at the 2014 Country Music Association Awards.  His hits include: Don't Ya, Lose My Mind and Wanna Be That Song.  Blake Eldredge is 31 today.

In the 1970's she sang with the group Rufus.  You heard her on the hits Tell Me Something Good and Sweet Thing.  She later pursued a solo career and hit the charts with I'm Every Woman and I Feel For You.  Chaka Khan is 64 today.

She starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels and she was paired with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 3 and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.  Michelle Monaghan is 41 today.

He's the current Secretary of State. Before becoming the nation's top diplomat, he served as chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobile.  Rex Tillerson is 65 today.

