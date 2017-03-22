This week in music: 2003 In Da Club

Ready for some tunes from yester-year?

Let's check Billboard's Hot 100 from this week 14 years ago.

At number five was Aaliyah with Miss You. She recorded the song back in 1999 for her self titled studio album. But the track was not included on the album. She was killed in a plane crash in 2001. Miss You was then included on a compilation album. The video featured tributes from some of Aaliyah's closest friends including: Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Montel Williams and many other stars.

Ja Rule and Ashanti were "mesmerized" in the number four spot. Their song Mesmerize was their fourth top ten hit as a duet. It features a sample of the 1974 hit Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart) by Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye.

R. Kelly was at number three with one of his signature hits. Ignition was the lead single from his album Chocolate Factory.

At number two was another duet. All I Have teamed Jennifer Lopez with LL Cool J. It was a former number one hit by the duo, spending four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 in January and February of '03. It was the fourth number one for Lopez and the first chart topper for LL Cool J.

The song which knocked All I Have from the top spot was In Da Club by 50 cent. It was the lead single from his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. In Da Club spent 9 weeks on top of the charts and Billboard ranked it the number one song of 2003.

It was an international hit as well topping the charts in Australia, Germany, Sweden and 8 other countries.

