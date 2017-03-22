This day in 1963: Beatles release Please Please Me

How about a little Beatles history.

It was on this date, March 22, 1963, the group's debut album was released.

Parlophone records rush-released Please Please Me in Great Britain to cash in on the success of the singles Please Please Me and Love Me Do. With the two singles and the flip sides to them, producer George Martin had four songs to work with. He needed another 10 to make an album. So he called the band into the studio and in a marathon recording session the group completed the album in one day.

Four of the new cuts were penned by Paul McCartney and John Lennon including: I Saw Her Standing There and Do You Want to Know a Secret which featured George Harrison on lead vocals. The album's other six cuts were part of the Beatles' stage show at the time. That included their version of Twist and Shout which was the final recording of the day. John Lennon had a cold at the time and Martin saved Twist and Shout for the end because he didn't want Lennon to lose his voice with the vocals he would need for the song. The group cut Twist and Shout in one take.

In the U.S. most of the songs were included on and album titled Introducing the Beatles in 1964. The full album wasn't released in the U.S. until 1987.

In a 2012 ranking by Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, Please Please Me came in at number 39.

