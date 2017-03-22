Neurorestorative Services in Paducah hosting event for Brain Inj - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Neurorestorative Services in Paducah hosting event for Brain Injury Awareness month

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

In honor of Brain Injury Awareness month, Neurorestorative Services in Paducah, Kentucky will be hosting an open house in celebration of its continued commitment to the brain injury community.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and employees will be providing tours of Neurorestorative Services' Day Treatment Facility as well as the residential facilities.

There will be a special presentation that will include testimonies from survivors and their families, brain injury facts and education as well as a special guest speaker.

Hors d’oeuvres will also be served during the event, as well as a silent auction to benefit the local Brain Injury Support Group chapter featuring items by survivors and community members that have been touched by brain injury.

For additional information please call (270-442-9502 ext. 215 or email christy.morris@thementornetwork.com. You can also message the facility's Facebook page.

Neurorestorative Services is located at 148 Stuart Nelson Park Road, Paducah, KY 42001.

