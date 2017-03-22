Five things you need to know on 3/22

It's Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The rain may be gone, but cooler temps are moving in. Most of the Heartland will see highs in upper 40s and low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy at times, with winds blowing in from the northeast. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight warm-up over the next few days with the possibility of severe weather this weekend.

Making headlines:

Cape Girardeau company vandalized: A company in Cape Girardeau reported a vandalism of one of their cars on Monday, March 20. Police continue to search for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance..

Airstrike kills dozens in IS-held north Syria: Syrian activists say dozens of civilians are dead or still missing after an airstrike on a shelter for the displaced in an Islamic State-held village in northern Syria.

Livingston Co., KY man wanted for attempted murder: Authorities continue to search for a man wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky for attempted murder. Authorities say they believe him to be armed and dangerous.

HAPPENING TODAY: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enters the third day of his nomination hearings largely unscathed by Democratic attacks, as Republicans confidently predict he will win confirmation despite liberal opposition.

Scott City audit: An audit is underway in Scott City, Missouri amidst the dismissal of one employee and the resignation of two others.

