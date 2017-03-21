Bieser, Mizzou win school record 20th straight game

Former SEMO baseball Coach Steve Bieser led the Missouri Tigers to a school record 20th straight 11-8 win over Little Rock on Tuesday, March 21 in Columbia.

Poplar Bluff's Kameron Misner also played a key role in the Mizzou record breaking victory.

Missouri is now 20-1 on the season.

