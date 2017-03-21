SEMO baseball team loses in extra innings

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team lost at Central Arkansas 5-4 on Tuesday, March 21 in extra innings.

The Redhawks tied the game 4-4 in the top of the 9th on a Clayton Evans single, but lost on a walk off walk in the 12th.

With the loss SEMO falls to 10-8 on the season.

