Vandalism suspect caught on video outside of Cape Girardeau company

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating after a company reported vandalism to one of its vehicles.

It happened on Monday, March 20.

Employees at Helpers Moving and Storage said the window of a van was smashed and the inside of it torn was apart. However, from what employees could tell, nothing was missing from the vehicle.

The man allegedly broke the side window to get inside of the van. The suspect damaged the inside of the vehicle and removed some spark plugs.

The owners are also hoping authorities catch the criminal quickly.

"We'd like to pay a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect," one owner said. "Who knows if they're going to do it to somebody else."

The company has more than 20 cameras on the property. One of the cameras captured a picture of the man.

While it's not the best picture, the owners believe that anyone that knows the man will likely recognize him.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

