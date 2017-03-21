Vandalism suspect caught on video outside of Cape Girardeau comp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vandalism suspect caught on video outside of Cape Girardeau company

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating after a company reported vandalism to one of its vehicles.

It happened on Monday, March 20.

Employees at Helpers Moving and Storage said the window of a van was smashed and the inside of it torn was apart. However, from what employees could tell, nothing was missing from the vehicle.

The man allegedly broke the side window to get inside of the van. The suspect damaged the inside of the vehicle and removed some spark plugs.

The owners are also hoping authorities catch the criminal quickly.

"We'd like to pay a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect," one owner said. "Who knows if they're going to do it to somebody else."

The company has more than 20 cameras on the property. One of the cameras captured a picture of the man.

While it's not the best picture, the owners believe that anyone that knows the man will likely recognize him.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • 180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:08:55 GMT
    The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly