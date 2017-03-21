Candidates for mayor of Carterville, IL draw crowd during debate

Two candidates for mayor of Carterville, IL squared off tonight in a debate at the Carterville High School.

People filed into the auditorium to see incumbent mayor Bradley Robinson pitted against John Frost, the former assistant police chief in Carterville, Il.

Tonight's debate was hosted by Carterville Area Rotary Club.

The president of the rotary club Mark Sosnowski said this debate is a great way for people in the community to get their voices heard.

"It's Important because it voices our opinions, and when we have specific needs, we'd like to get accomplished in our community," Sosnowski said. "I think its a good way of voting on the interest of what we all feel is important to us."

Election day is April 4.

