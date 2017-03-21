MCHS Future Problem Solving team wins State Runner-Up

McCracken County High School traveled to Louisville, Ky to compete in the Governor's Cup State Finals on March 10 through 13.

MCHS were the State Runner-Up in the Senior Division Future Problem Solving with team members Barton Christmas, Henrietta Ransdell, Katelyn Woodard, and Noah Ellis.

In June the team will advance to the International Finals that will be held at Wisconsin State University.

The event is sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition.

