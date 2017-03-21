'Asian Beetles' return as warmer temps continue

Now that spring is here, you may notice unwanted bugs like the Asian Beetles making its return in your home.

Asian Beetles confuses people every year. It looks like a ladybug, but is completely different.

In the fall, the bugs find warm spots like your attic and now as the weather gets warmer they come out.

Your first reaction may be to squash it, but Chris Horrell with Bug Zero said that's the worst this you can do.

He said when you do that the bug will leave behind an unpleasant smell in your home.

"Vacuum them is better than trying to smash them," Horrell said. "If you vacuum them up, they won't put off a bad odor and then you can just dump the bag outside or throw away your vacuum bag because they will have a little bit of an odor to them."

Horrell also recommended spraying hot spots in the fall where you commonly see them.

He said you may see many of them at one time because they travel in groups.

