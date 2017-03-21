WANTED: Livingston Co., KY man considered armed, dangerous wanted for attempted murder

Christopher Curnel is wanted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking over $500. (Source: Livingston County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Authorities say a man wanted wanted for attempted murder in Livingston County, Kentucky should be considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Curnel, 27, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Curnel is wanted for his part in a shooting incident that happened north of Salem, Ky. in rural Livingston County on March 16.

Curnel was last known to be driving a Chevrolet S-10, blue in color, with a primer gray tailgate. The truck has Kentucky registration 389 LKJ.

The sheriff's office reports Curnel is wanted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122 or Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

