WANTED: Livingston Co., KY man considered armed, dangerous wanted for attempted murder

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Christopher Curnel is wanted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking over $500. (Source: Livingston County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities say a man wanted wanted for attempted murder in Livingston County, Kentucky should be considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Curnel, 27, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Curnel is wanted for his part in a shooting incident that happened north of Salem, Ky. in rural Livingston County on March 16.

Curnel was last known to be driving a Chevrolet S-10, blue in color, with a primer gray tailgate. The truck has Kentucky registration 389 LKJ.

The sheriff's office reports Curnel is wanted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122 or Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.

