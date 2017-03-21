Mound City, IL to replace 105-year-old water tower - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mound City, IL to replace 105-year-old water tower

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Mound City is finally getting a new water tower.

Mayor Jim Warden sat down with other city leaders, an attorney and a USDA representative on Tuesday to finalize and sign off on getting the new 100,000-gallon water tower for the city.

Mayor Warden said the new water tower is needed in the community and feels this could be a major step in the right direction in improving the quality of life in the city.

"With more projects we want to implement in the future, I'm hoping that will thoroughly improve the quality of water," Warden said. "The main thing is we have to start somewhere and without a water tower, that is the beginning of the whole process."

The proposed site is just off of Diamond Street in Mound City.

This will replace the 105-year-old water tower that stands by the river that was built in 1912.

"One hundred and five years is the longest water tank that we've had in service in a long time," J.T. Blankenship Professional Engineer Amanda Tinsley said. "Looking back on plans, you have plans from the end of the 1800s with water lines on them. This tank was built in 1912 and just needs to be replaced."

Talks about the new water tower started roughly four years ago after they had problems with the old water tank.

"The tank was leaking," Tinsley said. "Then they were losing water. So at least this way you know all the water that's going in is staying fresh and it's getting reused and going out to the citizens."

"We were actually without water," Warden added. "It wasn't cost effective to fix it so we decided we do need to purchase a full new tower."

Tinsley said they plan to run a water line out to the existing main tower, put in a new hydrant and a plethora of new improvements to the area at the new tower site.

Blueprint plans show a new road will be constructed along with trees and shrubs removed as well.

Tinsley said water tower is expected to be online by this fall with an overall completion date in May of 2018.

The total cost for this project is $1,488,000.

$1,038,000 is from Rural Development which will be paid back in 40 years by the city with an interest rate of 1.625 percent.

$450,000 came from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in the form of a grant that does not have to paid back.

