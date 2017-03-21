Mayfield, KY man charged with trafficking over 5 pounds of marijuana

One Mayfield, KY resident was arrested in connection with a large quantity of marijuana being shipped via US Mail.

On Monday, March 20, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement received information that the drugs were being shipped to an address in Mayfield, Ky.

Detectives were able to confirm the shipment of two packages to address on Taylor Drive.

On Tuesday, March 21 Detectives began conducting surveillance on the residence. Around 11:30 a.m. two packages were observed being dropped off by the US Postal Service and accepted by the resident.

Detectives immediately executed a search warrant on the residence where they recovered the two packages containing about 35 pounds of processed marijuana.

Detectives arrested Ernestine Ross, 43, of Mayfield. Ross was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 Pounds, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing by TFO Det. Mark Watkins of the Kentucky State Police Drug Task Force. Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and the US Postal Inspector.

