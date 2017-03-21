Redhawk Food Pantry and Career Closet open for business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawk Food Pantry and Career Closet open for business

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Redhawk Food Pantry (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) Redhawk Food Pantry (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
Career Services' Career Closet (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) Career Services' Career Closet (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

There's a new resource available on the campus of Southeast Missouri State for students and employees in need.

The Redhawk Food Pantry has non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and school supplies. Those items are available for members of the campus community who struggle with food insecurity.

The pantry is stocked through donations from members of the community. A campus food drive also helped ensure there are plenty of items on hand.

It's located in Kent Library Room 123 in the Textbook Rental area. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Students will also have access to Career Services' Career Closet. There are business appropriate clothing options on hand for students who are working to land a new job.

The closet has received donations from faculty and staff. It includes blazers, shoes, and neckties.

