Community forum in Hopkinsville, KY on total solar eclipse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

A community forum in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 28 will discuss the total solar eclipse and the potential impact of the event on the region.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium, 720 North Drive.

Dr. Laura Peticolas and Chris Cable from UC Berkeley will discuss the Eclipse MegaMovie Project and eclipse viewing safety.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, area emergency agencies met to discuss issues associated with all of the people expected along the path of the solar eclipse. While the eclipse will sweep across 14 states from west to east, the main spot for the event extends from near Carbondale, Illinois to Hopkinsville, Ky., running generally parallel to much of the I-24 corridor through Kentucky and specifically along KY 91 between Princeton and Hopkinsville.

The Hopkinsville area will have the maximum time of total eclipse at 2:42.2.

Kentucky and Tennessee are also deemed as the area least likely to have cloud cover on that date, making this area a magnet for thousands who want to experience this once in a lifetime event.

This will be the first total solar eclipse in the United States in 26 years and the first seen in the contiguous U.S. in 38 years. It is the first total eclipse to travel across the U.S. from coast to coast since 1918 and the first total eclipse seen only in the U.S. since the nation's founding in 1776.

